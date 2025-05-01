Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, any change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA is called a(n):
A
Transcription
B
Recombination
C
Mutation
D
Translation
1
Understand the definitions of the given terms: Transcription is the process of copying DNA into RNA; Recombination is the exchange of genetic material between chromosomes; Translation is the process of synthesizing proteins from mRNA.
Recognize that the question asks for the term describing any change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.
Recall that a change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA is specifically called a Mutation.
Confirm that Mutation fits the definition as it involves alterations such as substitutions, insertions, or deletions in the DNA sequence.
Conclude that the correct term for any change in the DNA sequence is Mutation.
