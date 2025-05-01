Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of gene mutations, what type of mutation typically causes translation of an mRNA to stop prematurely by creating a stop codon within the coding sequence?
A
Missense mutation
B
Inversion mutation
C
Silent (synonymous) mutation
D
Nonsense mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of mutations and their effects on the protein sequence: Missense mutations change one amino acid to another, silent mutations do not change the amino acid sequence, and inversion mutations rearrange a segment of DNA without necessarily affecting the coding sequence directly.
Recall that a nonsense mutation is a point mutation in the DNA sequence that changes a codon encoding an amino acid into a stop codon.
Recognize that the introduction of a premature stop codon during translation causes the ribosome to stop protein synthesis early, resulting in a truncated and usually nonfunctional protein.
Identify that this premature termination of translation is the hallmark of a nonsense mutation, distinguishing it from missense, silent, or inversion mutations.
Conclude that the mutation type causing early translation termination by creating a stop codon within the coding sequence is a nonsense mutation.
