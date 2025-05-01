Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
8. DNA Replication
Semiconservative Replication
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, when is the DNA in chromosomes replicated during the cell cycle?
A
During mitosis (M phase)
B
During S phase of interphase
C
During G2 phase of interphase
D
During G1 phase of interphase
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the phases of the eukaryotic cell cycle: G1 phase (first gap), S phase (synthesis), G2 phase (second gap), and M phase (mitosis).
Recall that DNA replication is the process of copying the entire genome to prepare for cell division.
Identify that DNA replication occurs specifically during the S phase, where the cell synthesizes a complete copy of its DNA.
Note that during G1 and G2 phases, the cell is preparing for DNA replication and mitosis, respectively, but actual DNA synthesis does not occur.
Recognize that mitosis (M phase) is when the cell divides, not when DNA is replicated.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In semiconservative DNA replication, after a DNA molecule is replicated, what is each resulting DNA molecule called?
16
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following experiments showed that DNA replicated via semiconservative replication?
888
views
Textbook Question
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is replicated and synthesized. We also discussed recombination at the DNA level. Along the way, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What is the experimental basis for concluding that DNA replicates semiconservatively in both bacteria and eukaryotes?
567
views