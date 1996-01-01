Which process results in the production of haploid cells from diploid cells?
A
Meiosis
B
Mitosis
C
Binary fission
D
Fertilization
1
Understand the difference between diploid and haploid cells: diploid cells contain two sets of chromosomes (2n), while haploid cells contain one set of chromosomes (n).
Recall that the process which reduces the chromosome number from diploid to haploid is essential for sexual reproduction, ensuring that when two haploid cells fuse, the resulting cell is diploid.
Identify the processes listed: mitosis, binary fission, fertilization, and meiosis, and consider their roles in cell division and reproduction.
Recognize that mitosis results in two diploid daughter cells identical to the parent cell, binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes producing identical cells, and fertilization is the fusion of two haploid cells to form a diploid zygote.
Conclude that meiosis is the process that specifically reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid cells.
