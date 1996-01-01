Step 1: Understand that meiosis consists of two successive divisions, meiosis I and meiosis II, each with its own phases: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase.
Step 2: Recognize that the first division (meiosis I) includes Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, and Telophase I, where homologous chromosomes are separated.
Step 3: Note that meiosis II follows without an intervening round of DNA replication and includes Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, and Telophase II, where sister chromatids are separated.
Step 4: Identify that the question asks for the five phases during which replicated genetic material is partitioned into new nuclei, which includes the four phases of meiosis I plus the first phase of meiosis II (Prophase II).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct sequence includes Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, Telophase I, and Prophase II, as this sequence correctly lists the five phases involved in partitioning genetic material into new nuclei during meiosis.
