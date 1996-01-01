One major difference between Meiosis I and Meiosis II is that:
A
crossing over occurs during Meiosis II but not Meiosis I.
B
Meiosis II reduces the chromosome number by half, while Meiosis I does not.
C
homologous chromosomes are separated during Meiosis I, while sister chromatids are separated during Meiosis II.
D
DNA replication occurs before both Meiosis I and Meiosis II.
Understand the key stages of meiosis: Meiosis I and Meiosis II, and what major events characterize each stage.
Recall that during Meiosis I, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) pair up and then are separated into two different cells. This reduces the chromosome number by half, making the cells haploid.
Recognize that crossing over, the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, occurs during Prophase I of Meiosis I, not during Meiosis II.
Note that Meiosis II resembles a mitotic division where sister chromatids are separated into different cells, but the chromosome number is not further reduced at this stage.
Remember that DNA replication occurs only once before Meiosis I, during the S phase of interphase, and does not occur again before Meiosis II.
