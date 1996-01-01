During which stage of meiosis does crossing over occur?
A
Prophase I
B
Anaphase II
C
Metaphase I
D
Telophase I
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the main stages of meiosis: Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, Telophase I, followed by Meiosis II stages (Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, Telophase II).
Understand that crossing over is the process where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, increasing genetic diversity.
Identify that crossing over occurs when homologous chromosomes pair up and form structures called tetrads or bivalents, allowing the exchange of segments.
Recognize that this pairing and exchange happen specifically during Prophase I of meiosis, when homologous chromosomes are closely aligned.
Conclude that crossing over does not occur during Anaphase II, Metaphase I, or Telophase I, as these stages involve chromosome alignment or separation but not the physical exchange of genetic material.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia