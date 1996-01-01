Which chemical force must be overcome to separate the two DNA strands during replication?
A
Ionic bonds between phosphate groups
B
Peptide bonds between nucleotides
C
Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases
D
Covalent bonds within the sugar-phosphate backbone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA consists of two strands forming a double helix, where each strand is made up of nucleotides connected by covalent bonds in the sugar-phosphate backbone.
Identify the types of bonds present: Covalent bonds hold the sugar-phosphate backbone together, peptide bonds are not involved in DNA structure (they are found in proteins), ionic bonds exist between charged groups but are not the main force holding DNA strands together.
Focus on the interaction between the two strands: The two DNA strands are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases (adenine-thymine and guanine-cytosine pairs).
Recognize that during DNA replication, the strands must separate to allow copying: This separation requires breaking the hydrogen bonds between the complementary bases.
Conclude that the chemical force to overcome for strand separation is the hydrogen bonds between complementary bases, not covalent or ionic bonds.
Watch next
Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia