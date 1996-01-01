In domestic cats (Felis catus), how many chromosomes are present in a typical somatic cell at the end of interphase?
A
19 chromosomes
B
46 chromosomes
C
23 chromosomes
D
38 chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a somatic cell is any body cell except the gametes (sperm and egg). In cats, the diploid number (2n) represents the total number of chromosomes in somatic cells.
Recall that the diploid number for domestic cats (Felis catus) is 38 chromosomes, meaning each somatic cell contains 38 chromosomes arranged in 19 pairs.
Recognize that interphase is the stage of the cell cycle where the cell prepares for division by replicating its DNA, but the chromosome number remains the same because sister chromatids are still joined.
Therefore, at the end of interphase, although each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids, the chromosome count is still considered 38 because chromatids are counted as one chromosome until they separate during mitosis.
Conclude that the number of chromosomes in a typical somatic cell of a domestic cat at the end of interphase is 38 chromosomes.
