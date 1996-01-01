Understand the structure of chromosomes: chromosomes have two arms separated by a centromere. The shorter arm is called the p arm, and the longer arm is called the q arm.
Review the types of chromosomes based on the position of the centromere: Metacentric (centromere in the middle, arms equal length), Submetacentric (centromere slightly off center, arms unequal), Acrocentric (centromere near one end, very short p arm), and Telocentric (centromere at the very end, no p arm).
Identify which chromosome type lacks a p arm by definition: since the p arm is the short arm, a chromosome with the centromere at the very end will not have a p arm.
Recall that a Telocentric chromosome has the centromere at the terminal end, meaning it completely lacks a p arm.
Conclude that the chromosome type lacking a p arm is the Telocentric chromosome.
