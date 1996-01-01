Which of the following statements about sex chromosomes is true?
A
Both X and Y chromosomes are present in equal numbers in all human somatic cells.
B
Sex chromosomes do not play any role in determining an individual's sex.
C
The Y chromosome is larger than the X chromosome and contains more genes.
D
In humans, females typically have two X chromosomes, while males have one X and one Y chromosome.
1
Understand the basic biology of human sex chromosomes: humans have two types of sex chromosomes, X and Y, which determine an individual's sex.
Recall that females typically have two X chromosomes (XX), while males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Recognize that somatic cells in females contain two X chromosomes, whereas somatic cells in males contain one X and one Y chromosome, so the numbers of X and Y chromosomes are not equal in all somatic cells.
Know that the Y chromosome is actually smaller than the X chromosome and contains fewer genes, contrary to one of the statements.
Conclude that the true statement is the one describing the typical chromosomal composition of females (XX) and males (XY) in humans.
