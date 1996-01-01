Regarding the human sex chromosomes X and Y, do both chromosomes have the same number of protons, neutrons, and electrons?
A
They have the same number of protons and electrons, but different numbers of neutrons.
B
They have the same number of neutrons and electrons, but different numbers of protons.
C
No, X and Y chromosomes have different numbers of protons, neutrons, and electrons because they differ in DNA sequence and length.
D
Yes, both X and Y chromosomes have the same number of protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chromosomes are structures made of DNA and proteins, not individual atoms; therefore, the concepts of protons, neutrons, and electrons apply to atoms, not chromosomes as whole entities.
Recall that the X and Y chromosomes differ in size and DNA sequence, meaning they contain different numbers of nucleotides and associated molecules, but this does not translate directly to differences in atomic particles like protons or neutrons.
Recognize that the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons is a property of atoms, and since chromosomes are composed of many atoms, their total atomic composition varies due to differences in DNA length and protein content.
Conclude that it is incorrect to say chromosomes have the same or different numbers of protons, neutrons, and electrons in a simple way, because these particles are atomic-level properties, and chromosomes are large molecular complexes with variable composition.
Therefore, the best understanding is that X and Y chromosomes differ in DNA sequence and length, which means their molecular composition differs, but the question of protons, neutrons, and electrons is not directly applicable to chromosomes as a whole.
Watch next
Master Sex Determination with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia