In the context of fundamentals of genetics, what term describes a single gene that exists in more than two allelic forms within a population?
A
Incomplete dominance
B
Pleiotropy
C
Multiple alleles
D
Codominance
1
Understand the concept of alleles: Alleles are different versions of the same gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome.
Recognize that most genes have two alleles (one from each parent), but some genes can have more than two allelic forms within a population.
Identify the term that describes this situation: when a single gene has more than two allelic forms present in a population, it is called 'multiple alleles'.
Differentiate this from other genetic concepts: Incomplete dominance refers to a heterozygous phenotype that is intermediate between the two homozygous phenotypes; pleiotropy occurs when one gene influences multiple traits; codominance is when two alleles are both fully expressed in the heterozygote.
Conclude that the correct term for a gene with more than two allelic forms in a population is 'multiple alleles'.
