Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, alternative versions of a gene are called what?
A
Chromatids
B
Codons
C
Alleles
D
Centromeres
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genes can have different forms or variations, which are responsible for the diversity in traits observed among individuals.
Recall the terminology used in genetics to describe these variations; specifically, the term that refers to alternative versions of the same gene.
Eliminate options that do not fit the definition: Chromatids are duplicated strands of a chromosome, Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that code for amino acids, and Centromeres are the regions where sister chromatids are joined.
Recognize that the correct term for alternative versions of a gene is 'Alleles'.
Summarize that alleles are different forms of a gene that can result in variations in the inherited traits.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia