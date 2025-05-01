Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, a phenotype is best defined as which of the following?
A
The specific pair of alleles present at a single gene locus only
B
The observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and environment
C
The complete set of DNA sequences (alleles) an organism possesses
D
A change in DNA sequence that creates a new allele
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. 'Phenotype' refers to the observable characteristics or traits of an organism, such as height, eye color, or blood type.
Step 2: Differentiate between 'genotype' and 'phenotype'. The genotype is the genetic makeup (the specific alleles an organism has), while the phenotype is how those genes are expressed in the organism's traits.
Step 3: Recognize that phenotype results from the interaction between genotype and the environment. This means that even with the same genotype, environmental factors can influence the observable traits.
Step 4: Review the answer choices and identify which one correctly describes phenotype. The correct definition should emphasize observable traits influenced by both genetics and environment.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is 'The observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and environment' because it captures the essence of what phenotype means in genetics.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia