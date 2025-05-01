Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, heredity is best described as __________.
A
the transmission of genetic information and traits from parents to offspring
B
changes in allele frequencies within a population over generations
C
the influence of environmental factors on an organism’s phenotype without genetic contribution
D
the production of genetically identical cells through mitotic division
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of heredity in genetics: it refers to the process by which genetic information and traits are passed from parents to their offspring.
Recognize that heredity involves the transmission of alleles (different versions of genes) through reproductive cells (gametes) during sexual reproduction.
Distinguish heredity from other genetic concepts such as evolution (which involves changes in allele frequencies over generations), environmental influence on phenotype (which does not involve genetic changes), and mitosis (which produces genetically identical cells but is not related to passing traits to offspring).
Evaluate each option in the problem statement by comparing it to the core concept of heredity, focusing on whether it involves the transfer of genetic information from parents to offspring.
Conclude that the correct description of heredity is the transmission of genetic information and traits from parents to offspring, as this directly aligns with the fundamental definition of heredity in genetics.
