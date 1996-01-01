Which of the following terms is another word for 'heterozygous'?
A
Hybrid
B
Hemizygous
C
Purebred
D
Homozygous
Understand the term 'heterozygous': it refers to having two different alleles for a particular gene, one inherited from each parent.
Recognize that 'hybrid' is commonly used as a synonym for 'heterozygous' because it describes an organism with mixed genetic traits from different parents.
Review the other options: 'hemizygous' means having only one allele of a gene (common in sex chromosomes), 'purebred' refers to homozygous individuals with identical alleles, and 'homozygous' means having two identical alleles.
Compare the definitions and see that 'hybrid' aligns best with the concept of 'heterozygous' since both imply genetic variation at a gene locus.
Conclude that 'hybrid' is the correct alternative term for 'heterozygous' based on the meaning of each term.
