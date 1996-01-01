Which of the following statements about autopolyploid individuals is true?
A
They possess multiple sets of chromosomes that are all derived from a single species.
B
They always have an even number of chromosome sets.
C
They are always sterile due to meiotic failure.
D
They result from the hybridization of two different species.
1
Understand the definition of autopolyploidy: Autopolyploids have multiple sets of chromosomes that originate from a single species, meaning chromosome duplication occurs within one species rather than from hybridization.
Recall that autopolyploids can have either even or odd numbers of chromosome sets, so the statement that they always have an even number is not necessarily true.
Consider fertility: while some autopolyploids may experience meiotic irregularities, they are not always sterile; fertility depends on how chromosomes pair during meiosis.
Differentiate autopolyploidy from allopolyploidy: allopolyploids arise from hybridization between two different species, whereas autopolyploids do not involve hybridization.
Conclude that the true statement is the one describing autopolyploids as having multiple chromosome sets derived from a single species.
