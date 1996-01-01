A DNA molecule contains 32% thymine. According to Chargaff's rules, what percentage of cytosine would be present in this DNA molecule?
A
32%
B
68%
C
36%
D
18%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall Chargaff's rules, which state that in a double-stranded DNA molecule, the amount of adenine (A) equals thymine (T), and the amount of guanine (G) equals cytosine (C). This means \(\%A = \%T\) and \(\%G = \%C\).
Given that thymine (T) is 32%, use Chargaff's rule to determine that adenine (A) is also 32%, because \(\%A = \%T = 32\%\).
Calculate the combined percentage of adenine and thymine: \(\%A + \%T = 32\% + 32\% = 64\%\).
Since the total percentage of all four bases must add up to 100%, subtract the combined percentage of A and T from 100% to find the combined percentage of guanine and cytosine: \$100\% - 64\% = 36\%$.
Finally, because guanine and cytosine are present in equal amounts, divide the combined percentage by 2 to find the percentage of cytosine: \(\%C = \frac{36\%}{2}\).
