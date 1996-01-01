Which of the following statements correctly describes the relationship between tRNA and mRNA during translation?
A
The codon of tRNA is complementary to the anticodon of mRNA.
B
The codon of tRNA is identical to the codon of mRNA.
C
The anticodon of tRNA is complementary to the codon of mRNA.
D
The anticodon of tRNA is identical to the anticodon of mRNA.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the roles of mRNA and tRNA during translation. mRNA (messenger RNA) carries the genetic code from DNA in the form of codons, which are sequences of three nucleotides that specify amino acids.
Step 2: Recognize that tRNA (transfer RNA) molecules have a specific region called the anticodon, which is a sequence of three nucleotides complementary to the mRNA codon.
Step 3: Recall the base pairing rules for RNA: adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). This complementarity allows the tRNA anticodon to bind specifically to the mRNA codon.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements by comparing the codon and anticodon relationships. The correct relationship is that the anticodon of tRNA is complementary to the codon of mRNA, enabling accurate translation of the genetic code into amino acids.
Step 5: Conclude that the other statements are incorrect because codons and anticodons are not identical to each other, and tRNA does not have codons but anticodons.
