Which term best describes a gene that exists in more than two alternative forms within a population?
A
Codominance
B
Epistasis
C
Incomplete dominance
D
Multiple alleles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of alleles: Alleles are different versions of the same gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome.
Recognize that most genes have two alleles (one from each parent), but some genes can have more than two alternative forms in a population.
Identify the term that describes a gene with more than two alleles: this is known as 'multiple alleles'.
Differentiate this from other terms: 'Codominance' refers to both alleles being expressed equally, 'Epistasis' involves interaction between different genes, and 'Incomplete dominance' is when the heterozygote shows an intermediate phenotype.
Conclude that the best term for a gene with more than two alternative forms in a population is 'multiple alleles'.
