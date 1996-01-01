During spermatogenesis, which of the following cell types contains 46 chromosomes?
A
Secondary spermatocytes
B
Spermatids
C
Primary spermatocytes
D
Spermatogonia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the stages of spermatogenesis and the chromosome number associated with each cell type. Spermatogenesis begins with spermatogonia, which are diploid cells containing 46 chromosomes.
Recognize that spermatogonia undergo mitosis to produce primary spermatocytes, which still have 46 chromosomes because they are diploid cells preparing for meiosis.
Know that primary spermatocytes undergo the first meiotic division (meiosis I) to form secondary spermatocytes, which are haploid cells containing 23 chromosomes each, but with duplicated chromatids.
Identify that secondary spermatocytes then undergo the second meiotic division (meiosis II) to produce spermatids, which are also haploid with 23 chromosomes, but now with single chromatids.
Conclude that among the listed cell types, only spermatogonia and primary spermatocytes contain 46 chromosomes, but since the question specifies the correct answer as spermatogonia, it is important to note that spermatogonia are the original diploid cells before meiosis begins.
