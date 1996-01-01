Which of the following best indicates an enhancer region in eukaryotic DNA?
A
A DNA sequence that increases transcription of a gene when bound by specific proteins, regardless of its orientation or distance from the promoter
B
A DNA sequence located immediately upstream of the transcription start site that binds RNA polymerase
C
A region of DNA that codes for a repressor protein
D
A sequence that signals for the termination of transcription
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of an enhancer in eukaryotic gene regulation: Enhancers are DNA sequences that increase the transcription of a gene when bound by specific transcription factors or proteins.
Recognize that enhancers can function regardless of their orientation (forward or reverse) and can be located far away from the promoter region, either upstream or downstream of the gene they regulate.
Differentiate enhancers from promoters, which are DNA sequences located immediately upstream of the transcription start site and are essential for the initiation of transcription by binding RNA polymerase.
Identify that regions coding for repressor proteins are not enhancer sequences themselves but rather code for proteins that can inhibit transcription.
Note that sequences signaling termination of transcription are involved in ending transcription and do not enhance gene expression.
