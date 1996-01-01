Which of the following statements about genetic variants is true?
A
Genetic variants are always inherited in a dominant manner.
B
Variants only occur in coding regions of the genome.
C
All genetic variants result in observable phenotypic changes.
D
Genetic variants can influence the expression of other genes through gene-gene interactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of genetic variants: Genetic variants are differences in the DNA sequence among individuals. These can occur anywhere in the genome, including both coding and non-coding regions.
Evaluate the inheritance patterns of genetic variants: Variants are not always inherited in a dominant manner; they can be dominant, recessive, co-dominant, or show other complex inheritance patterns.
Consider the location of variants: Variants can occur in coding regions (which directly affect protein sequences) as well as in non-coding regions (which can regulate gene expression).
Assess the phenotypic impact of variants: Not all genetic variants lead to observable phenotypic changes; some may be neutral or have effects only under certain environmental conditions.
Recognize gene-gene interactions (epistasis): Genetic variants can influence the expression of other genes through interactions, affecting phenotypes in complex ways beyond simple inheritance patterns.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia