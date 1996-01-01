Which cellular structure is dystrophin primarily associated with?
A
The inner surface of the muscle cell plasma membrane (sarcolemma)
B
The nucleus of muscle cells
C
The mitochondria in muscle cells
D
The extracellular matrix surrounding muscle fibers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of dystrophin: Dystrophin is a protein that plays a critical role in muscle cells by linking the internal cytoskeleton to the extracellular matrix, providing structural stability during muscle contraction.
Recall the cellular structures involved in muscle cells: Key structures include the sarcolemma (muscle cell plasma membrane), nucleus, mitochondria, and extracellular matrix.
Identify where dystrophin is localized: Dystrophin is known to be associated with the inner surface of the sarcolemma, which is the plasma membrane of muscle cells.
Explain why dystrophin is not primarily associated with other options: It is not located in the nucleus (which contains DNA), mitochondria (energy production), or the extracellular matrix (outside the cell), but rather at the interface between the cytoskeleton and the sarcolemma.
Conclude that dystrophin's primary association is with the inner surface of the muscle cell plasma membrane (sarcolemma), where it helps maintain muscle fiber integrity.
