Which of the following is true regarding one-way linkage between genes?
A
One gene affects the expression of another, but not vice versa.
B
The genes are located on different chromosomes and assort independently.
C
Both genes equally influence each other's expression.
D
One-way linkage only occurs in mitochondrial DNA.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene linkage: Gene linkage refers to genes that are located close to each other on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together because they do not assort independently during meiosis.
Recognize that 'one-way linkage' is not a standard term in classical genetics related to physical gene linkage; instead, the phrase here likely refers to a regulatory relationship where one gene influences the expression of another gene without reciprocal influence.
Analyze the options: The statement 'One gene affects the expression of another, but not vice versa' describes a regulatory interaction, not physical linkage on chromosomes.
Recall that genes located on different chromosomes assort independently according to Mendel's law of independent assortment, so they are not linked.
Note that mitochondrial DNA is inherited maternally and does not undergo typical chromosomal linkage; linkage concepts generally apply to nuclear genes on chromosomes.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia