Which part of a duplicated chromosome connects the two sister chromatids during mitosis?
A
Chromatin
B
Kinetochore
C
Telomere
D
Centromere
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a duplicated chromosome during mitosis: it consists of two identical sister chromatids joined together.
Recall that sister chromatids are connected at a specific region called the centromere, which is essential for their proper segregation.
Differentiate the centromere from other chromosome parts: chromatin is the DNA-protein complex making up the chromosome, telomeres are the ends of chromosomes, and kinetochores are protein structures assembled on the centromere.
Recognize that the kinetochore forms on the centromere and serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers, but it is not the connecting region itself.
Conclude that the centromere is the part of the duplicated chromosome that physically connects the two sister chromatids during mitosis.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia