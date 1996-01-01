Which of the following best describes the principle of independent assortment in genetics?
A
Alleles for a gene pair separate during the formation of gametes, so that each gamete receives only one allele.
B
The segregation of alleles for one gene occurs independently of the segregation of alleles for another gene during gamete formation.
C
Genes are always inherited in fixed combinations determined by their physical proximity on a chromosome.
D
Each gene is inherited together with all other genes located on the same chromosome.
Understand that the principle of independent assortment is one of Mendel's key laws of inheritance, which explains how different genes independently separate from one another when reproductive cells develop.
Recall that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes are separated into different gametes, and this separation happens independently for each chromosome pair.
Recognize that this means the alleles of one gene segregate into gametes independently of the alleles of another gene, provided the genes are on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.
Note that this principle contrasts with the idea that genes are always inherited together, which is only true for genes that are very close to each other on the same chromosome (linked genes).
Therefore, the best description of independent assortment is that the segregation of alleles for one gene occurs independently of the segregation of alleles for another gene during gamete formation.
