Which of the following statements cannot be inferred from a standard karyotype analysis?
A
The specific DNA sequence of a gene located on chromosome 7 can be determined.
B
The sex of the individual can be identified based on the presence of X and Y chromosomes.
C
The presence of large-scale chromosomal abnormalities such as trisomy or monosomy can be detected.
D
Structural rearrangements like translocations or large deletions may be observed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a standard karyotype analysis involves: it is a visual examination of chromosomes under a microscope to identify their number, size, shape, and large structural features.
Recognize that karyotyping can reveal the sex of an individual by identifying the presence of X and Y chromosomes, since males typically have XY and females XX.
Know that karyotyping can detect large-scale chromosomal abnormalities such as trisomy (extra chromosome) or monosomy (missing chromosome) because these affect chromosome number visibly.
Understand that structural rearrangements like translocations (exchange of chromosome segments) or large deletions can be observed in a karyotype because they alter chromosome structure in a way visible under a microscope.
Realize that karyotyping cannot determine the specific DNA sequence of a gene on any chromosome, as this requires molecular techniques like DNA sequencing, which analyze nucleotide-level information beyond the resolution of karyotyping.
