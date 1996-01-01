Which statement explains why the recombination frequency between two genes is always less than 50%?
A
Because independent assortment only occurs in prokaryotes, not eukaryotes.
B
Because genes that are on the same chromosome and close together are less likely to be separated by crossing over, limiting the maximum recombination frequency to less than 50%.
C
Because recombination frequency is determined solely by the number of chromosomes, not gene location.
D
Because recombination events always occur between every pair of genes during meiosis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that recombination frequency measures how often two genes are separated by crossing over during meiosis, which reflects their physical distance on a chromosome.
Recall that genes located on the same chromosome are said to be linked, and the closer they are, the less likely a crossover event will occur between them.
Recognize that a recombination frequency of 50% corresponds to genes assorting independently, which happens when genes are either on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.
Note that recombination frequency cannot exceed 50% because beyond this point, genes behave as if they are unlinked due to multiple crossover events canceling each other out.
Conclude that the maximum recombination frequency is less than 50% for genes that are physically close on the same chromosome, explaining why recombination frequency is always less than 50% for linked genes.
