Which of the following is least likely to change the gene pool of a population of chipmunks?
A mutation introducing a new allele
Gene flow from a neighboring population
A genetic bottleneck caused by a natural disaster
Random assortment of chromosomes during meiosis
Understand that the gene pool of a population consists of all the alleles present in that population at a given time.
Recognize that processes like mutation, gene flow, and genetic bottlenecks directly alter allele frequencies in the gene pool by introducing new alleles, moving alleles between populations, or drastically reducing population size and genetic diversity.
Recall that random assortment of chromosomes during meiosis shuffles alleles within individuals but does not change the overall allele frequencies in the population; it creates new combinations but does not add or remove alleles from the gene pool.
Compare each option to see which one affects allele frequencies at the population level versus which one only affects allele combinations within individuals.
Conclude that the process least likely to change the gene pool is the random assortment of chromosomes during meiosis, because it does not alter allele frequencies in the population.
