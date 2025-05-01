Compare and contrast the composition and structure of bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes, identifying at least three features that are the same and three features that are unique to each type of ribosome.
11. Translation
Ribosomal Structure
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, the primary site of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) synthesis is the:
A
Rough endoplasmic reticulum
B
Cytosol
C
Nucleolus
D
Golgi apparatus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ribosomal RNA (rRNA) is a key component of ribosomes, which are essential for protein synthesis in cells.
Recall that in eukaryotic cells, rRNA is synthesized in a specific subnuclear structure known as the nucleolus.
Recognize that the nucleolus is a dense region within the nucleus where rRNA genes are transcribed and ribosomal subunits begin to assemble.
Differentiate the nucleolus from other cellular structures such as the rough endoplasmic reticulum (site of protein synthesis), cytosol (fluid part of the cytoplasm), and Golgi apparatus (involved in protein modification and sorting).
Conclude that the primary site of rRNA synthesis in eukaryotic cells is the nucleolus.
