Which of the following is true regarding the ribosome structure?
11. Translation
Ribosomal Structure
Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a ribosomal position used to add amino acids to a growing polypeptide chain?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following ribosomal sites is responsible for adding the amino acid to a growing polypeptide chain?
- Multiple Choice
Ribosomal assembly occurs where in the cell?
- Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.
- Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the composition and structure of bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes, identifying at least three features that are the same and three features that are unique to each type of ribosome.
- Textbook Question
The diagram of a eukaryotic ribosome shown below contains several errors.
Redraw the diagram, and correct each error using the mRNA sequence shown.
- Textbook Question
Examine the diagram carefully, and identify each error.