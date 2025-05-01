Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
11. Translation
Ribosomal Structure
Multiple Choice
Which of the following ribosomal sites is responsible for adding the amino acid to a growing polypeptide chain?
A
A site
B
C site
C
P site
D
E site
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ribosomal sites: The ribosome has three key sites known as the A (aminoacyl), P (peptidyl), and E (exit) sites, each playing a distinct role in protein synthesis.
Identify the function of the A site: The A site is where the incoming aminoacyl-tRNA, which carries a new amino acid, binds to the ribosome.
Identify the function of the P site: The P site holds the tRNA carrying the growing polypeptide chain. This is where the peptide bond forms, adding the new amino acid to the chain.
Identify the function of the E site: The E site is where the tRNA, now without an amino acid, exits the ribosome after its amino acid has been added to the polypeptide chain.
Conclude that the P site is responsible for adding the amino acid to the growing polypeptide chain, as it is where the peptide bond formation occurs, linking the new amino acid to the chain.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, the primary site of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) synthesis is the:
84
views
Multiple Choice
The RNA components of ribosomes (rRNA) are primarily synthesized in which subnuclear structure in eukaryotic cells?
105
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a ribosomal position used to add amino acids to a growing polypeptide chain?
718
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.
486
views
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the composition and structure of bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes, identifying at least three features that are the same and three features that are unique to each type of ribosome.
573
views