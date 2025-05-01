Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic reproductive isolation mechanism?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
22. Evolutionary Genetics
Speciation
Multiple Choice
How can reducing gene flow between two populations promote speciation?
A
It guarantees that both populations remain genetically identical because no new alleles can arise without migration.
B
It immediately creates postzygotic isolation by causing all hybrids to be sterile in the next generation.
C
It allows populations to diverge genetically through mutation, natural selection, and genetic drift, which can lead to reproductive isolation.
D
It increases the frequency of interbreeding between populations, preventing genetic differences from accumulating.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene flow: Gene flow is the transfer of genetic material between populations through migration and interbreeding, which tends to homogenize genetic differences.
Recognize that reducing gene flow limits the exchange of alleles between populations, allowing each population to accumulate unique genetic changes independently.
Identify the evolutionary mechanisms that act on isolated populations: mutation introduces new genetic variants, natural selection favors beneficial traits in each environment, and genetic drift causes random changes in allele frequencies.
Explain how these independent genetic changes can lead to reproductive isolation, meaning individuals from the two populations can no longer successfully interbreed to produce fertile offspring.
Conclude that reduced gene flow promotes speciation by enabling populations to diverge genetically and develop barriers to reproduction over time.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which type of speciation occurs when a geographic barrier splits the population into two or more groups?
489
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.
Suppose that 40% of all meioses in mainland–island hybrids involve recombination somewhere in the chromosome region between q2.1 and p2. What proportion of the gametes of hybrid deer are viable? What is the cause of the decreased proportion of viable gametes in hybrids relative to the parental populations?
552
views
Multiple Choice
When two populations of the same species no longer interbreed, what is the most likely result?
55
views