Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA as the genetic material, what is the primary role of DNA in cells?
A
To provide the cell’s primary source of energy by being broken down during respiration
B
To form the phospholipid bilayer that controls what enters and leaves the cell
C
To serve as the main catalytic molecule for most biochemical reactions in the cell
D
To store and transmit hereditary information that can be used to direct RNA and protein synthesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is the molecule that carries genetic information in cells.
Recognize that DNA's primary role is not related to energy production, which is mainly the function of molecules like ATP.
Know that DNA does not form structural components like the phospholipid bilayer; that role belongs to lipids.
Recall that the main catalytic molecules in cells are proteins called enzymes, not DNA.
Conclude that DNA's essential function is to store and transmit hereditary information, which is used to direct the synthesis of RNA and proteins, thereby controlling cellular functions and inheritance.
