Multiple Choice
Which molecule serves as the hereditary (genetic) material in all living organisms?
A
RNA
B
DNA
C
Carbohydrate
D
Protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of hereditary material: It is the molecule that carries genetic information from one generation to the next in living organisms.
Recall the four main types of biological macromolecules: carbohydrates, proteins, RNA, and DNA.
Evaluate each option based on its role in genetics: Carbohydrates and proteins do not store genetic information; RNA can carry genetic information in some viruses but is not the primary hereditary material in all living organisms.
Recognize that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is the molecule that universally serves as the hereditary material in almost all living organisms, encoding the instructions for development, functioning, and reproduction.
Conclude that DNA is the correct answer because it is the stable molecule responsible for storing and transmitting genetic information across generations.
