In the 1940s, scientists had concluded that the genetic material was most likely either:
A
DNA or carbohydrate
B
RNA or lipid
C
DNA or protein
D
Carbohydrate or protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the problem. In the 1940s, scientists were trying to identify the molecule responsible for heredity, but they had not yet confirmed whether it was DNA, RNA, protein, carbohydrate, or lipid.
Step 2: Recall that early hypotheses considered several macromolecules as candidates for genetic material, including DNA, RNA, proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids, because all are essential biological molecules.
Step 3: Recognize that by the 1940s, the main contenders were DNA and protein, as these molecules were known to carry complex information and had structural diversity suitable for genetic coding.
Step 4: Note that carbohydrates and lipids were less likely candidates because they lack the complexity and variability needed to store genetic information.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct pair of candidates considered by scientists in the 1940s was DNA or protein, reflecting the scientific understanding before the definitive experiments that identified DNA as the genetic material.
