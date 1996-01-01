Which of the following statements about the DNA in one of your brain cells is true?
A
It contains only the genes that are expressed in brain cells.
B
It contains the same genetic information as the DNA in your liver cells.
C
It is made up of RNA nucleotides instead of DNA nucleotides.
D
It has a completely different sequence from the DNA in your skin cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that every somatic cell in your body, including brain, liver, and skin cells, contains the same complete set of DNA sequences. This means the genetic information is consistent across these cells.
Recognize that gene expression varies between cell types, but the DNA sequence itself does not change. Brain cells express certain genes relevant to their function, but they still contain all the genes present in other cells.
Recall that DNA is composed of deoxyribonucleotides, not ribonucleotides, so the DNA in brain cells cannot be made up of RNA nucleotides.
Know that the DNA sequence in different somatic cells is not completely different; rather, it is identical except for rare mutations or epigenetic modifications that do not change the sequence itself.
Conclude that the true statement is that the DNA in one of your brain cells contains the same genetic information as the DNA in your liver cells.
