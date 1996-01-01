The results of the Hershey and Chase experiments suggested that DNA was the genetic material because:
A
radioactive sulfur was found inside infected bacterial cells, indicating protein entered the cells
B
the DNA and protein of the virus remained outside the bacterial cells after infection
C
both radioactive phosphorus and sulfur were equally found inside the bacterial cells
D
radioactive phosphorus was found inside infected bacterial cells, indicating DNA entered the cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the purpose of the Hershey and Chase experiment: to determine whether DNA or protein is the genetic material that viruses inject into bacteria.
Understand the labeling method used: radioactive sulfur (\$^{35}S\$) labels proteins because sulfur is found in some amino acids but not in DNA, while radioactive phosphorus (\$^{32}P\$) labels DNA because phosphorus is present in the DNA backbone but not in proteins.
Analyze the experimental results: after allowing viruses to infect bacteria, the researchers separated the viral protein coats from the bacterial cells and checked where the radioactivity was found.
Interpret the findings: if radioactive phosphorus (DNA) is found inside the bacterial cells but radioactive sulfur (protein) remains outside, it suggests that DNA, not protein, enters the bacteria and carries genetic information.
Conclude that the presence of radioactive phosphorus inside infected bacterial cells supports the idea that DNA is the genetic material responsible for heredity.
Watch next
Master History and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia