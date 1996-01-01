Which nucleic acid is translated to make a protein during gene expression?
A
Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)
B
Transfer RNA (tRNA)
C
Messenger RNA (mRNA)
D
DNA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the central dogma of molecular biology, which describes the flow of genetic information: DNA is transcribed into RNA, and RNA is translated into protein.
Identify the types of RNA involved in gene expression: ribosomal RNA (rRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA), and messenger RNA (mRNA).
Recall the role of each RNA type: rRNA forms the core of the ribosome's structure and catalyzes protein synthesis; tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation; mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome.
Focus on the translation step, where the sequence of nucleotides in an RNA molecule is used to build a protein. Determine which RNA molecule's sequence is directly read to assemble the amino acid chain.
Conclude that messenger RNA (mRNA) is the nucleic acid that is translated to make a protein during gene expression because it contains the codons that specify the amino acid sequence.
