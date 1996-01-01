Prior to transcription, RNA polymerase binds to which region of the DNA?
A
Enhancer
B
Terminator
C
Operator
D
Promoter
1
Understand that transcription is the process where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that RNA polymerase must first bind to a specific region on the DNA to initiate transcription.
Identify the different DNA regions: Enhancer (increases transcription efficiency), Terminator (signals end of transcription), Operator (regulates gene expression in prokaryotes), and Promoter (site where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription).
Recognize that the Promoter region contains specific sequences that signal RNA polymerase where to begin transcription.
Conclude that RNA polymerase binds to the Promoter region prior to transcription initiation.
