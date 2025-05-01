Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
DNA and RNA are both types of which biological macromolecule?
A
Lipids
B
Nucleic acids
C
Proteins
D
Polysaccharides (carbohydrates)
1
Identify the four main types of biological macromolecules: lipids, proteins, carbohydrates (polysaccharides), and nucleic acids.
Recall that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) are molecules that store and transmit genetic information.
Understand that molecules responsible for genetic information storage and transmission belong to the category called nucleic acids.
Recognize that lipids are primarily involved in energy storage and membrane structure, proteins perform various functions including enzymatic activity, and carbohydrates serve as energy sources and structural components.
Conclude that since DNA and RNA carry genetic information, they are classified as nucleic acids.
