Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, different forms of a gene are called what?
A
Alleles
B
Centromeres
C
Chromatids
D
Codons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term used to describe different forms of a gene.
Recall that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait, but this gene can exist in multiple versions.
Recognize that these different versions or variants of the same gene are called 'alleles'.
Differentiate alleles from other genetic terms: 'centromeres' are parts of chromosomes, 'chromatids' are duplicated chromosome strands, and 'codons' are sequences of three nucleotides that code for amino acids.
Conclude that the correct term for different forms of a gene is 'alleles'.
