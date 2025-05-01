Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, a section of DNA that codes for a protein is called a:
A
Chromosome
B
Promoter
C
Codon
D
Gene

1
Understand the basic definitions of the given terms: A chromosome is a structure made of DNA and proteins that contains many genes; a promoter is a DNA sequence that initiates transcription of a gene; a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides that codes for a specific amino acid during protein synthesis.
Recall that a gene is a specific segment of DNA that contains the instructions to make a particular protein or functional RNA molecule.
Recognize that the question asks for the term describing a DNA section that codes for a protein, which aligns with the definition of a gene.
Eliminate the other options based on their functions: chromosomes contain many genes, promoters regulate gene expression, and codons are part of the mRNA sequence, not the DNA segment itself.
Conclude that the correct term for a DNA section coding for a protein is a gene.
