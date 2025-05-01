Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, what term describes a version of a gene at a particular locus?
A
Chromatid
B
Allele
C
Phenotype
D
Genome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA located at a specific position, called a locus, on a chromosome.
Recognize that genes can have different versions or forms, which are variations in the DNA sequence at the same locus.
Learn that each of these different versions of a gene is called an allele.
Different alleles can result in variations in the trait that the gene controls, but the term 'allele' specifically refers to the version of the gene itself.
Note that other terms like 'chromatid' refer to parts of chromosomes, 'phenotype' refers to observable traits, and 'genome' refers to the entire set of genetic material, so they do not describe versions of a gene.
