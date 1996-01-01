What is the primary function of transfer RNA (tRNA) in the process of protein synthesis?
A
To synthesize messenger RNA from a DNA template
B
To form the structural and catalytic core of the ribosome
C
To carry amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the appropriate codons on mRNA
D
To degrade misfolded proteins in the cytoplasm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of transfer RNA (tRNA) in protein synthesis, which involves translating the genetic code from messenger RNA (mRNA) into a sequence of amino acids to form a protein.
Recall that tRNA molecules have two important functional sites: one that binds to a specific amino acid and another called the anticodon that pairs with the complementary codon on the mRNA strand.
Recognize that the primary function of tRNA is to transport the correct amino acid to the ribosome during translation, ensuring that the amino acids are added in the correct order as dictated by the mRNA codons.
Differentiate tRNA's role from other molecules: mRNA is synthesized from DNA, ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the ribosome's structure and catalytic core, and protein degradation is handled by other cellular mechanisms, not tRNA.
Conclude that the correct function of tRNA is to carry amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the appropriate codons on mRNA, facilitating accurate protein synthesis.
