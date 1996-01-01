Which two different molecules bind to the two opposite ends of a tRNA molecule?
A
A transcription factor and a ribosomal subunit
B
An amino acid and a codon on mRNA
C
A release factor and a promoter
D
A ribosome and DNA polymerase

1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a tRNA molecule. A tRNA has two important functional ends: one end binds to a specific amino acid, and the other end contains an anticodon that pairs with a codon on the mRNA.
Step 2: Recall that the amino acid attachment site is at the 3' end of the tRNA, where the amino acid is covalently linked by an enzyme called aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase.
Step 3: Recognize that the anticodon loop on the opposite end of the tRNA contains a sequence of three nucleotides that base-pairs with the complementary codon on the mRNA during translation.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by matching the molecules to the tRNA ends: transcription factors, ribosomal subunits, release factors, promoters, ribosomes, and DNA polymerase do not directly bind to the two opposite ends of tRNA.
Step 5: Conclude that the two different molecules binding to the two opposite ends of a tRNA molecule are an amino acid (at the 3' end) and a codon on mRNA (via the anticodon loop).
