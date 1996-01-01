If a tRNA molecule has an anticodon sequence of AGGCCG, which mRNA codon will it recognize during translation?
A
GCCGGA
B
UCCGGC
C
CCGGCU
D
AGGCCG
1
Recall that during translation, the tRNA anticodon pairs with the complementary mRNA codon through base pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G).
Write down the given tRNA anticodon sequence: \(\text{AGGCCG}\).
Determine the complementary mRNA codon by replacing each base in the anticodon with its complement, remembering that RNA uses Uracil (U) instead of Thymine (T). So, A pairs with U, G pairs with C, C pairs with G, and so on.
Write the mRNA codon sequence in the 5' to 3' direction, which is the reverse of the 3' to 5' direction of the anticodon, because codon and anticodon are antiparallel.
Verify that the resulting mRNA codon sequence matches the expected codon that the tRNA anticodon will recognize during translation.
