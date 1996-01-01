Would a gene drive system spread rapidly through a population in a species that tends to self-mate (e.g., Arabidopsis, C. elegans)? In a species in which the breeding cycle is slow (e.g., humans)?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
What safety considerations must be taken before CRISPR-Cas is used to edit human embryos to cure disease?
There are a variety of circumstances under which rapid results using multiple markers in PCR amplifications are highly desired, such as in forensics, pathogen analysis, or detection of genetically modified organisms. In multiplex PCR, multiple sets of primers are used, often with less success than when applied to PCR as individual sets. Numerous studies have been conducted to optimize procedures, but each has described the process as time consuming and often unsuccessful. Considering the information given in Problem 30, why should multiplex PCR be any different than single primer set PCR in terms of dependability and ease of optimization?
What is a single guide RNA, and what role does it play in CRISPR-Cas genome editing in eukaryotic cells?
What is the difference between nonhomologous end-joining (NHEJ) and homology-directed repair (HDR) in the context of genome editing?
Which of the following lists the steps of genetic cloning in the proper order?
Genetic Cloning practice set
